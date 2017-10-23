Indiana pharmacists cited for trying to see Prince’s records

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three Indiana pharmacists have been reprimanded for trying to access Prince’s medical records within days of the superstar’s death last year.

The State Board of Pharmacy issued reprimands and imposed penalties after the Indiana’s attorney general’s office determined the three had separately tried to access Prince’s medical records.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

The pharmacists from Indianapolis, Crown Point and Selma were found to have misused a state database that pharmacists and physicians use to check patients’ history of controlled-substance prescriptions.

All three tried to access Prince’s confidential records despite having never treated him.

Two were fined $1,000 and ordered to complete 12 hours of ethics education. The third was ordered to complete 12 hours each of ethics education and community service.