Ball State fraternities join in pledging to alcohol-free events

MUNCE, Ind. (WISH) — 13 presidents of fraternities have agreed to go dry for the rest of the year.

The agreement comes after a meeting with the school to help in promoting a positive campus experience.

Ball State University Vice President for Marketing and Communications Kathy Wolf confirmed the information or 24-Hour News 8.

The agreement runs until January 31 of 2018 where the fraternities will not host or co-host any activities involving alcohol.

The presidents of the fraternities are expected to officially sign the pledge in the near future.