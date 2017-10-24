Film focuses on farming in America

Farmers really are the “heart of it all,” and now a film called “Farmers for America” is showing us what that means.

Today on Indy Style, Graham Meriwether, Director, “Farmers for America,” speaks about the film, agriculture in America and what that means for today’s farmer and the future of our nation.

The average age of today’s farmer is 60. In the next 15 years, 50 percent of America’s agriculture equity will change hands. Who will own this land? Who will provide America with its food? These are the challenges and opportunities facing our new and aspiring farmers — and Farmers for America spotlights the people who will shape this future, and the challenges and opportunities they face.

Why Indianapolis? Why now? Graham’s previous feature-length documentary, American Meat (2013), drew a wide audience across the nation, and was used in 75 percent of the country’s FFA chapters. The FFA national convention, with 60,000 students and their advisors, is meeting in Indianapolis this week. The local food movement is much in evidence in Indianapolis with its farmers markets, urban farmers and nationally prominent restaurants that cook with local food ingredients.

Popular TV host and podcaster Mike Rowe is the narrator for the film, and recently praised what Graham is trying to do in his film: To help people understand how less than 2% of the country’s population feed 300 million Americans three times a day; and how close we are to becoming completely disconnected from our food, and the people who grow it. This documentary puts you face-to-face with the people who are part of a revolution in how we farm and how we eat.

See the film Thursday & Friday, Indianapolis City Market

ABOUT GRAHAM: Age: 37. University of Colorado/Boulder graduate. Lives in New York City with his wife, Susan Yao, and their children, Abraham and Maya Lou. DIRECTOR, AMERICAN MEAT DOCUMENTARY (2013); FOUNDER OF LEAVE IT BETTER MEDIA- Documentary production company focused on solutions-oriented stories. Also FOUNDER OF NON-PROFIT, LEAVE IT BETTER FOUNDATION, THAT INTRODUCES NYCITY STUDENTS TO GARDENING AND TEACHES THEM HOW TO CREATE VIDEO STORIES OF THEIR EFFORTS TO GROW THEIR OWN FOOD. FOR THIS FILM, HE SPENT 4 YEARS CRISSCROSSING THE COUNTRY TO FIND THE FARMERS WHO ARE TRANSFORMING OUR AGRICULTURE AND FOOD.

