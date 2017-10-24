Hundreds attend annual Indianapolis prayer breakfast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday morning for the annual Indianapolis prayer breakfast.

The event took place at the Indiana Roof Ballroom and retired Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings was the featured speaker.

Tuesday’s breakfast was the 25th annual prayer breakfast in Indianapolis, an event modeled after the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C.

The current political climate in the United States was among the topics she discussed.

For more on this story, click on the video.