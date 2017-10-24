Indiana’s most searched Halloween costume according to Google is…

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Google is revealing the most searched Halloween costumes for 2017.
In Indiana, the top costume is Harley Quinn from Batman.
Rounding out the top five are Belle, a clown, Wonder Woman and a rabbit.
Indiana’s top five are similar to the top five across the nation.
The national rankings are:
- Wonder Woman
- Harley Quinn
- clown
- unicorn
- rabbit
Google also breaks it down across various communities throughout the state. Some of the other top costumes across Indiana:
- Fort Wayne: Superman
- South Bend: mouse
- Lafayette: Diego de la Vega (Zorro)
- Indianapolis: Harley Quinn
- Terre Haute: Harley Quinn
- Evansville: Harley Quinn