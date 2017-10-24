Indiana’s most searched Halloween costume according to Google is…

Related Coverage Before trick-or-treating check your area for sex offenders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Google is revealing the most searched Halloween costumes for 2017.

In Indiana, the top costume is Harley Quinn from Batman.

Rounding out the top five are Belle, a clown, Wonder Woman and a rabbit.

Indiana’s top five are similar to the top five across the nation.

The national rankings are:

Wonder Woman Harley Quinn clown unicorn rabbit

Google also breaks it down across various communities throughout the state. Some of the other top costumes across Indiana:

Fort Wayne: Superman

South Bend: mouse

Lafayette: Diego de la Vega (Zorro)

Indianapolis: Harley Quinn

Terre Haute: Harley Quinn

Evansville: Harley Quinn