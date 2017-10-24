Indiana’s most searched Halloween costume according to Google is…

A woman dressed as Harley Quinn, character from the comic book series "Batman" poses for a picture in the Anime Friends, an anime, gaming and comic event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 24, 2016. The event draws hundreds of participants, many dressing as their favorite fictional character or taking part in live action role-playing. (AP Photo/Agustin Marcarian)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Google is revealing the most searched Halloween costumes for 2017.

In Indiana, the top costume is Harley Quinn from Batman.

Rounding out the top five are Belle, a clown, Wonder Woman and a rabbit.

Indiana’s top five are similar to the top five across the nation.

The national rankings are:

  1. Wonder Woman
  2. Harley Quinn
  3. clown
  4. unicorn
  5. rabbit

Google also breaks it down across various communities throughout the state. Some of the other top costumes across Indiana:

  • Fort Wayne: Superman
  • South Bend: mouse
  • Lafayette: Diego de la Vega (Zorro)
  • Indianapolis: Harley Quinn
  • Terre Haute: Harley Quinn
  • Evansville: Harley Quinn

 