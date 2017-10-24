What you need to do and check before a night of trick-or-treating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is one week away and police are reminding parents to be extra vigilant when it comes to their children and safety.

Halloween is all about candy and costumes for children. But for parents it’s all about making sure their child has a safe and fun time from checking the candy to checking the sex offender registry before heading out.

Some people spent the evening shopping for a Halloween costume at Monsters RIP Halloween Costume Store off of 82nd Street in Castleton.

“Everything started to pick up and it’s continuing to pick up every day as we get closer and closer to Halloween, which usually the majority of our business is done in the last two weeks before Halloween,” said Cindy Seiler, who is the owner of the store.

Seiler is also a mother with plans to take her daughter out for the holiday.

“We plan on going trick-or-treating around our neighborhood and maybe her friend’s neighborhood depending on the weather and what kind of rounds we make,” Seiler said.

Seiler added safety is her top priority, especially with cars and kids walking around the neighborhoods.

“Just making sure that they aren’t running around and crossing streets where they shouldn’t be crossing,” she said.

Some parents said they have already talked to their kids about safety and what they can or can’t do on Halloween.

“They say not to go to a stranger’s house if they ask or say to come in,” said 9-year-old Aiden Cohen. “Unless they just ask you to come in, I mean if they have candy on the table I’m going to go get it.”

While adults and children are out having a good time, police want them to be aware of their surroundings. They’re also encouraging parents to check the sex offender registry beforehand.

“That’s already been checked and some planning (done,)” said Al Robbins, a parent.

The Marion Superior Court Probation Department is hosting Operation Halloween for the 14th year in a row.

24-Hour News 8 learned sex offenders who are under probation and have a no contact orders with children will have to go to a mandatory meeting during the hours of trick-or-treating. Officials said around 130 offenders are expected to attend.

During the meeting, officials will talk about services for offenders with criminal histories ranging from housing to employment. Last year, 175 sex offenders attended the mandatory meeting in Marion County.

Click here to search the sex offender registry.