2 shot and killed at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La.(MYARKLAMISS) – Two people are dead, and the search for a suspect or suspects is ongoing after a fatally shooting early Wednesday morning on the campus of Grambling State University.

University spokesman Will Sutton says that the victims are 23-year-old Earl Andrews, a senior from Farmerville, and a non-student, 23-year-old Monquairious Caldwell, also from Farmerville. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the investigation. At this time, LPSO is neither confirming or denying the identity of the victims. Grambling State University Police are also investigating.

The shooting happened around midnight outside of a campus dorm. A female student called campus police. When they arrived, they found the pair dead.

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects. No suspect description is available at this time.

Students have been told to stay in their rooms.

Sutton released this official statement: “Our prayers go out to the victims and their families. Violence has no place on our campus. We will fully cooperate with the police investigation.”