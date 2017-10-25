300 marijuana plants found in Tipton County home

GOLDSMITH, Ind. (WISH) — A search warrant in Tipton County led to the discovery of 300 marijuana plants and ended in an arrest, police said.

The warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of North Meridian Street in the unincorporated community around 2 a.m. Tuesday. At the home, officers found 300 marijuana plants, approximately 6 pounds of processed marijuana, approximately $13,000 in hydroponic growing equipment and drug paraphernalia.

Matt Blessing was arrested and incarcerated at the Tipton County Jail.

He faces these charges:

Maintaining a common nuisance.

Possession of a syringe.

Possession of a narcotic.

Dealing marijuana.

Two counts for possession of marijuana.

No court dates for Blessing were found in online court records.

Report suspected illegal drug activity by calling the Indiana State Police Marijuana Tip Line at 1-888-873-1694.