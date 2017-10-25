Central Indiana trick-or-treat times for 2017

(WISH) — Here is the list of trick-or-treat times for communities around Central Indiana. All times are for Oct. 31 unless noted.

  • Avon: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Bargersville: 6-9 p.m.
  • Bedford: 6-9 p.m.
  • Beech Grove: 5-8 p.m.
  • Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Brown County: 5-7 p.m.
  • Brownsburg: 6-8:30 p.m. There will also be a “haunted police department” at 31 N. Green St.
  • Carmel: 5-8 p.m.
  • Carthage: 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 28
  • Chesterfield: 5:30-9 p.m.
  • Cicero: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Clifford: 5-7 p.m.
  • Columbus: 5-7 p.m.
  • Crawfordsville: 5-8 p.m.
  • Crothersville: 6-8 p.m.
  • Cumberland: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Danville: 6-9 p.m.
  • Decatur: 6-8 p.m.
  • Delphi 6-8 p.m.
  • Edinburgh: 6-8 p.m.
  • Farmland: 6-8 p.m.
  • Fishers: 6-8 p.m.
  • Flora: 6-8 p.m. They will also have trunk or treat from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Flora Park
  • Fortville: 6-9 p.m.
  • Franklin: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Greensburg: 5-8 p.m.
  • Greencastle: 5-8 p.m.
  • Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.
  • Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Hartford City: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Hope: 6-8 p.m.
  • Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.
  • Johnson County (unincorporated): 6-8 p.m.
  • Kokomo: 6-8 p.m.
  • Lapel: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.
  • Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.
  • City of Madison: 6-8 p.m. Red, White, and BOO! will also take place at the same time at Brown Gym.
  • City of Marion: 5-8 p.m.
  • Markleville: 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 31. They are hosting Trunk or Treat at Markleville Park on Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
  • McCordsville: 5-8 p.m.
  • Middletown: 6-9 p.m.
  • Morristown: 6-8 p.m.
  • Muncie: 6-9 p.m.
  • Nashville: 6-9 p.m.
  • New Castle: 5-8 p.m.
  • New Palestine: 5-9 p.m.
  • Noblesville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • North Vernon: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Parker City: Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Parker City will not have trick or treating Oct. 31.
  • Pendleton: 6-9 p.m.
  • Pittsboro: 6-8 p.m.
  • Plainfield: 5-8 p.m.
  • Rushville: 5-8 p.m.
  • Seymour: 6-8 pm.
  • Shelbyville: 6-8 p.m.
  • Speedway: 6-8 p.m.
  • Tipton: Oct 30 and 31 from 5-8 p.m.
  • Westfield: 5-8 p.m.
  • New Whiteland: 6-8 p.m.
  • Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.
  • Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

