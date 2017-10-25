Central Indiana trick-or-treat times for 2017

(WISH) — Here is the list of trick-or-treat times for communities around Central Indiana. All times are for Oct. 31 unless noted.

Avon: 6-8:30 p.m.

Bargersville: 6-9 p.m.

Bedford: 6-9 p.m.

Beech Grove: 5-8 p.m.

Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Brown County: 5-7 p.m.

Brownsburg: 6-8:30 p.m. There will also be a “haunted police department” at 31 N. Green St.

Carmel: 5-8 p.m.

Carthage: 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 28

Chesterfield: 5:30-9 p.m.

Cicero: 6-8:30 p.m.

Clifford: 5-7 p.m.

Columbus: 5-7 p.m.

Crawfordsville: 5-8 p.m.

Crothersville: 6-8 p.m.

Cumberland: 5:30-8 p.m.

Danville: 6-9 p.m.

Decatur: 6-8 p.m.

Delphi 6-8 p.m.

Edinburgh: 6-8 p.m.

Farmland: 6-8 p.m.

Fishers: 6-8 p.m.

Flora: 6-8 p.m. They will also have trunk or treat from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Flora Park

Fortville: 6-9 p.m.

Franklin: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Greensburg: 5-8 p.m.

Greencastle: 5-8 p.m.

Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.

Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.

Hartford City: 5:30-8 p.m.

Hope: 6-8 p.m.

Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.

Johnson County (unincorporated): 6-8 p.m.

Kokomo: 6-8 p.m.

Lapel: 6-8:30 p.m.

Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.

City of Madison: 6-8 p.m. Red, White, and BOO! will also take place at the same time at Brown Gym.

City of Marion: 5-8 p.m.

Markleville: 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 31. They are hosting Trunk or Treat at Markleville Park on Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

McCordsville: 5-8 p.m.

Middletown: 6-9 p.m.

Morristown: 6-8 p.m.

Muncie: 6-9 p.m.

Nashville: 6-9 p.m.

New Castle: 5-8 p.m.

New Palestine: 5-9 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

North Vernon: 5:30-8 p.m.

Parker City: Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Parker City will not have trick or treating Oct. 31.

Pendleton: 6-9 p.m.

Pittsboro: 6-8 p.m.

Plainfield: 5-8 p.m.

Rushville: 5-8 p.m.

Seymour: 6-8 pm.

Shelbyville: 6-8 p.m.

Speedway: 6-8 p.m.

Tipton: Oct 30 and 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Westfield: 5-8 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6-8 p.m.

Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.

Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.