Central Indiana trick-or-treat times for 2017

(WISH) — Here is the list of trick-or-treat times for communities around Central Indiana. All times are for Oct. 31 unless noted.
- Avon: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Bargersville: 6-9 p.m.
- Bedford: 6-9 p.m.
- Beech Grove: 5-8 p.m.
- Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Brown County: 5-7 p.m.
- Brownsburg: 6-8:30 p.m. There will also be a “haunted police department” at 31 N. Green St.
- Carmel: 5-8 p.m.
- Carthage: 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 28
- Chesterfield: 5:30-9 p.m.
- Cicero: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Clifford: 5-7 p.m.
- Columbus: 5-7 p.m.
- Crawfordsville: 5-8 p.m.
- Crothersville: 6-8 p.m.
- Cumberland: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Danville: 6-9 p.m.
- Decatur: 6-8 p.m.
- Delphi 6-8 p.m.
- Edinburgh: 6-8 p.m.
- Farmland: 6-8 p.m.
- Fishers: 6-8 p.m.
- Flora: 6-8 p.m. They will also have trunk or treat from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Flora Park
- Fortville: 6-9 p.m.
- Franklin: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Greensburg: 5-8 p.m.
- Greencastle: 5-8 p.m.
- Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.
- Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Hartford City: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Hope: 6-8 p.m.
- Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.
- Johnson County (unincorporated): 6-8 p.m.
- Kokomo: 6-8 p.m.
- Lapel: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.
- Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.
- City of Madison: 6-8 p.m. Red, White, and BOO! will also take place at the same time at Brown Gym.
- City of Marion: 5-8 p.m.
- Markleville: 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 31. They are hosting Trunk or Treat at Markleville Park on Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
- McCordsville: 5-8 p.m.
- Middletown: 6-9 p.m.
- Morristown: 6-8 p.m.
- Muncie: 6-9 p.m.
- Nashville: 6-9 p.m.
- New Castle: 5-8 p.m.
- New Palestine: 5-9 p.m.
- Noblesville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- North Vernon: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Parker City: Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Parker City will not have trick or treating Oct. 31.
- Pendleton: 6-9 p.m.
- Pittsboro: 6-8 p.m.
- Plainfield: 5-8 p.m.
- Rushville: 5-8 p.m.
- Seymour: 6-8 pm.
- Shelbyville: 6-8 p.m.
- Speedway: 6-8 p.m.
- Tipton: Oct 30 and 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- Westfield: 5-8 p.m.
- New Whiteland: 6-8 p.m.
- Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.
- Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.