Fort Wayne K9, officer featured in calendar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne Police K-9 and officer have been chosen to appear in a nationally distributed calendar.

Police K-9 Ado and his handler, Officer Richard Jennings, are featured in the month of November in the 2018 “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” fundraising calendar. Ado is also pictured on the cover of the calendar.

The cover of the Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. calendar is shown, featuring Fort Wayne Police K9 Ado and his handler, Officer Richard Jennings.

Proceeds from the calendar are used to provide equipment and services for law enforcement K-9s nationwide. To date, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated more than 2,700 bullet and stab protective vests to law enforcement K-9s in all 50 states, including Fort Wayne Police K-9s, at a cost of more than $2.1 million.

You can buy the calendar for $15 at www.vik9s.org or by calling (508) 824-6978.