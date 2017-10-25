Ghost hunting and connecting with spirits

Come spend an afternoon in Fishers at the Hampton Inn & Suites with Psychic/Medium and author, C.B. Bjork, as he explains the who, what, where, why, and how of Ghosts, Ghosthunting, and Ghostbusting!

The ghost intensive workshop will finish the afternoon with a special gallery reading for all in attendance, where C.B. will work to connect you with friends and loved ones who have transitioned from our physical world to the spirit world.

Workshop runs 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday October 28, 2017. Tickets are $64 and can be booked via http://www.hidimnet.com/registration/

Learn more about C.B. Bjork and Ghostbusting via http://cbbjork.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/cbpsychic/

About Higher Dimensions Network:

Inspiring mind, body and spirit, one Midwest holistic conference at a time. We work to bring the best in inspiring and educational workshops on health and healing, spiritual oneness, self-growth, meditation and other metaphysical topics to the Indiana area. Our goal is to connect participants with industry thought leaders, new ideas and kindred spirits, as well as provide the connection for growth in creative expression, pure awareness and universal consciousness.