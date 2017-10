Related Coverage Arlington High School lifts lockdown after several fights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A routine search at Arlington High School on Wednesday morning found a loaded weapon in a student’s locker, according to a statement from Indianapolis Public Schools.

“This unfortunate incident was isolated and no students were around when the weapon was discovered,” the statement said. “Staff will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience.”

IPS released no additional information on the incident.