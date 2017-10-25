Long line forms at Brownsburg Taxidermy to reclaim property

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A long line of people showed up Wednesday to reclaim their property at the shop of the taxidermist where the owner was charged with corrupt business practice and multiple counts of theft.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said they believe the owner of Brownsburg Taxidermy, 52-year-old Kevin McGrotty, collected over $4,000 from 16 victims who said that he never completed the work as promised.

A warrant was served at the business Sept. 26. Officers seized hides, mounts and antlers of customers that had already paid McGrotty. McGrotty was believed to have hundreds of other specimens that he has yet to complete work on.

Wednesday was the first of three days that conservation officers were on hand to return property to people who had dropped it off at the business, 9630 N. State Road 267. Cars filled the highway in that area on Wednesday afternoon. People can pick up property until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

People can also pick up property from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday and 2-9 p.m. Nov. 2, the Department of Natural Resources said.

A court ordered McGrotty to return the property to customers.

“Customers will need to bring any receipts, cancelled checks or other items that may show ownership of an item, as well as some form of identification,” the DNR said in a news release Oct. 12. “If the owner of an item cannot make one of these dates, it will be acceptable to send a representative with the proper documentation.”