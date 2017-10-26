Several to graduate from a special program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This is graduation week for a program that offers opportunity-possibly a second chance-to a very specific group of people dealing with substance abuse and addiction.

David Certo, a judge for the Indianapolis Veterans Court, stopped by Daybreak.

Between 30 and 40 veterans are arrested each week in Marion County alone. The court focuses on the needs of those veterans with social programs and tailored services.

Currently, veterans courts operate in 15 other Indiana counties.

