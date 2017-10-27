Books & Brews opening new Carmel location Friday

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Books & Brews is opening a new location in Carmel Friday.

There are 12 beers on tap, along with ciders and wines. A food menu is also available with items like sandwiches and flat breads.

There are also hundreds of used books for people to read and buy. 10 percent of the proceeds will go to the Carmel Clay Library Foundation.

The owners, Alex and Lori Stanley, had been big fans of Books & Brews so when the owner decided to franchise, they decided to bring a location to Carmel.

They say brewing the community has been very supportive and that people walking by their location at the Carmel City Center have been eager to get inside.

“We have so many windows so you couldn’t see anything inside and we just took those off last week and so now everybody that walks by, they want to see what’s going on and we have this amazing artwork on the walls. Ppeople have just knocked on the doors asking if they can come in and already buy books and just ask us what we’re all about,” said Lori Stanley.

Books & Brews is kid-friendly.