Mark Leonard loses appeal in Richmond Hill case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man convicted in the 2012 Richmond Hill explosion lost an appeal in the case.

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Mark Leonard’s conviction in a ruling handed down Thursday.

A jury convicted Leonard of offering $15,000 to having a witness killed before his trial began. Leonard was sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempting to hire a hit man to kill a witness. This was in addition to the two life sentences he received for his role in the deadly blast.

The Richmond Hill blast left two people dead, and destroyed dozens of homes in the south side Indianapolis neighborhood.

Leonard was convicted in the 2015 of murder, arson and other charges for his role in the Richmond Hill explosion.

To read the Indiana Court of Appeals ruling, click here.