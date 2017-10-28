Suspicious substance prompts hazmat response at death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hazardous materials team was called out to a Saturday morning death investigation after officers located a suspicious substance.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person found dead in the 3600 block of Leland Avenue — that’s near East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue — around 8:30 a.m.

A suspicious substance found at the residence prompted the arrival of a hazardous materials team. An IMPD officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out in connection to the substance.

Police say the investigation into the death is ongoing.