Authorities: Woman drove into man’s car, stabbed self, injured deputy

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer was injured and a woman hospitalized in serious condition after a domestic dispute on the far north side of Madison County.

Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday afternoon to find evidence of a car crash. They spoke with two men at the scene who told them that a woman had intentionally driven her pickup truck into the car of a man twice outside a residence he was attempting to leave.

Deputies entered the home and began trying to speak with the woman, who refused to cooperate and ran into a bedroom, where she found a knife and stabbed herself several times, Sheriff Scott Mellinger of Madison County said Sunday evening. Deputies pursued her and struggled to gain control of the knife. During the altercation, a deputy was injured by the knife. Authorities say they are unsure whether the injury was accidental or not.

The woman sustained multiple serious injuries. Officers had to place a tourniquet on her to stop bleeding from an arterial injury, and she was taken by ambulance to Community Hospital in Anderson. She was scheduled to be transferred to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment as of Sunday evening. The deputy’s injury was not serious, and he was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

The woman will face felony charges once investigations into the incident are finished.