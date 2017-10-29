Colts reportedly listening to offers on CB Davis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the trade deadline a couple of days away, the Indianapolis Colts may be interested in hearing offers on one of their star defenders.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Colts are in discussion with at least two teams who may want to acquire 29-year-old cornerback Vontae Davis.

Davis has been with the team since 2012 when he was acquired from the Miami Dolphins for a second round draft pick.

With the season possibly slipping away, the Colts may look to trade Davis to stock up on draft picks in next year’s draft.

