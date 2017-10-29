Historic Irvington Halloween Festival draws crowd

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Historic Irvington Halloween Festival celebrated its grand finale on Saturday.

There were activities throughout the past week in the Irvington community.

On Saturday, crowds had a chance to enjoy pumpkin-carving, a “Little Bat Dash” and a street fair.

People out on Saturday morning said it’s an annual tradition everyone looks forward to.

“This festival has been going on for, this is the 71st year. This is the longest running festival in the country. It’s a history lesson about Irvington. It’s so much fun. There’s hundreds, literally hundreds of booths. It’s been a weeklong festival and this is the grand finale of it,” said Paula Nicewanger, an Irvington resident.

To end the big celebration, there was an after-party with music and drinks.