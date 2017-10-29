Lawrence police seek suspects in armed robbery of gentleman’s club

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lawrence are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a gentleman’s club.

Officers responded on Sunday around 6:45 p.m. to Harem House Gentleman’s Show Club at 8500 Pendleton Pike to investigate an armed robbery.

Three male suspects entered the gentleman’s club with a handgun, demanding cash from the staff and the three patrons inside, according to a release sent on Sunday evening.

Lawrence police said the suspect armed with a handgun fired one shot during the robbery but no one was injured.

The suspects ran south from the business and are described as wearing hooded sweatshirts — one red, one white and one gray.

Detectives ask anyone recognizing these individuals or with information regarding this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.