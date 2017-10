VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) —¬†Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a man went missing Sunday morning.

It happened when a 20-year-old man and a friend were boating in Long Lake around 7 a.m., shortly before the canoe capsized.

One of the men were able to make it out of the water and to shore to alert authorities that the 20-year-old was still in the water.

Officials are still investigating.

The name of the missing person has yet to be released.