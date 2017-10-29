Warmer temps and wet weather will return soon

A pesky cloud deck persisted through most of the day, keeping temperatures from rising all that much.

Highs in most areas have topped out in the low 40s with a few spots managing to hit the mid 40s with clearing skies. Even so, those values are 15-20 degrees below average for this time of year.

If you’re headed out this evening, keep the coat on with temps sinking into the mid to upper 30s by midnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

You’ll want to keep the coat handy as you head back to work/school tomorrow morning with out-the-door temps in the low to mid 30s.

You will want to wear something warm underneath your trick-or-trunk-or-treating costumes as well Tuesday with low to mid 40s expected under mostly clear skies. Outside of the cold temps, we won’t see any big weather problems for Halloween.

Temperatures will start to slowly rebound as we work through the work/school week with highs back in the low 50s by mid-week and low 60s returning for Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, while we will be warmer, the warm-up will be created by several rounds of approaching storms. The work week as a whole from Wednesday on looks to be pretty soggy at times, so you might be able to ditch the big coat, but you’ll want to get the rain gear back out.

The soggy streak will persist into next weekend with scattered showers and storms possible both days. Don’t forget to set the clocks BACK 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night as daylight saving time comes to an end at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.