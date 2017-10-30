Haunted Indiana: Evansville library home to the famous ‘Grey Lady’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — For many years, the Willard Library in Evansville is believed to be one of the country’s most haunted libraries.

It is nationally recognized for its famous “Grey Lady.” The library was opened in 1885 by Willard Carpenter and located off of First Avenue near the heart of downtown Evansville.

“When he passed away he left most his money to the library and not his family, which didn’t go over very well,” said adult services librarian, Arrika Dedmond.

Carpenter’s daughter Louise sued the library but lost the case. That is why many people believe she still hangs out around the library, commonly known as “The Grey Lady.”

“We call her a poltergeist because she likes to make herself known. She likes to move things around,” Dedmond added.

It has been said she appears as a dark apparition, clothed in a long gray dress with a veil.

In the 1930s, a janitor claimed he saw her multiple times in a basement hallway, but no one believed him. People still say they see her to this day.

“Some people have said they smell, like, an old musty perfume. Some have said they feel cold air rush over them like opening a freezer door,” Dedmond said.

In 2015, an employee claimed to see a dark transparent figure on a security camera. When she looked closer, it looked back and then disappeared.

“We get about 40 million hits on those cams a year, so there are a lot of ghost hunters out there.”

There are multiple cameras set up inside the library so anyone who is curious can check them out anytime day or night.

“We’ve had multiple paranormal groups in here. They all say there’s something going on with the electromagnetic fluctuation in the story room,” Dedmond added.

Monday night the library is set to host the Grey Lady Ghost Children’s Ball from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm.

To view the library cameras, click here.