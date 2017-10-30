Veteran says a Facebook page edited his shirt to say ‘I don’t kneel’

(WBRE/WYOU) — Standing or kneeling for the national anthem has been the topic of conversation for a majority of this NFL football season.

One veteran has been caught in the controversy without his consent.

Retired Army Staff Sergeant Earl Granville from Scott Township lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan. He now travels around as a public speaker to give inspiration about over-coming adversity.

Recently, a Facebook group called “Veteran’s Voice” altered an image of him with his shirt reading “I Don’t Kneel”.

The group began to sell t-shirts with the image for about $12 and it received more than 3,000 shares on Facebook.

“A shirt like this is just spreading the divide that ultimately I feel like nobody wants in this nation,” Granville said. “But unfortunately it’s not about what side is right or wrong, as long as my side is right and we’re trying to shove it down people’s throats.”

Granville says after reaching out to the group numerous times they finally took the picture down and stopped selling the shirts.

However he says once in a while he still continues to get tagged in the photo.