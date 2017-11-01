Indiana lawmakers push for new Authorization for Use of Military Force

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Senator Todd Young and Congressman Jim Banks want Congress to vote on a new Authorization for Use of Military Force in the War on Terror. A new AUMF would authorize troops to fight specifically against ISIS.

“The Authorizations passed by Congress in 2001-2002 are out of date,” said Republican Congressman Jim Banks.

Banks and Republican Senator Todd Young each introduced legislation for a new AUMF. The old 2001 and 2002 authorizations were approved in response to the 9/11 attacks and for the war in Iraq.

In a Senate hearing, Young pressed Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about the fact that ISIS is not the same organization as Al Qaeda.

“Why would the 2001 AUMF apply to the fight against ISIS?” asked Young.

“What we’ve seen is these groups come apart, come back together. They change their names as often as a rock and roll group,” said Mattis.

Defense Secretary Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said a new authorization is not necessary to fight ISIS.

“I really think that regardless of the legal technicalities, Congress needs to step up. We need to take our constitutional responsibilities seriously,” said Young.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said he’s worried the United States could be involved in an endless war, all over the globe without Congressional approval.

“It’s time for Congress to have a public debate and vote about an AUMF against non-state terror groups. Many of us believe we’re legally required to do so. Others believe, if not required, we’d be wise to do so,” said Kaine.

Young said most importantly, a new AUMF would send a message of determination and resolve.

“We need to let the men and women in uniform in this country know we have their backs,” said Young.