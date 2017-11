INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As the calendar changed from October to November, snowfall was spotted in the Indianapolis area Wednesday morning.

24-Hour News 8 spotted the white stuff falling as part of a wintry mix on the city’s south side.

WINTER WEATHER: There’s snow falling at Keystone and I-65 on #Indy’s south side. So far it looks like it’s not sticking to roads #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/w7TMSvN60n — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) November 1, 2017

SNOW on the SOUTH SIDE: Flurries are falling on East St near I-465, but so far none of the flakes are sticking to the roads. #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/yAQfVWdNsW — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) November 1, 2017

At the time, it did not appear to be sticking to the roads.

Did you see snow in your area?