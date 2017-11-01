Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Nov. 3-5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A large marathon, lots of music and a Big Ten soccer championship highlight the list of Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend.

Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Now one of the top-20 largest marathons in the country, the 10th annual Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is the ideal race for every runner, from first timers to veterans. Nationally recognized as flat and fast, this event has hosted Olympians, PR seekers and thousands of Boston Marathon qualifiers. The race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Indiana State Capitol Building and ends at the same location. For more information, click here.

Big music weekend

If you are a live music fan, hopefully you have a few dollars saved up for this weekend as several major acts and international tours look to make a stop in the Circle City. Bankers Life Fieldhouse will play host to Billy Joel at 7 p.m. Friday, and Lady Gaga will perform there at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Palladium in Carmel will host David Crosby at 8 p.m. Saturday and Rick Springfield at 7 p.m. Sunday. Other musical acts in the city this weekend include Blues Traveler, Dopapod & Earphorik, Ben Folds and Lucero.

Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament Championship

If you’re a women’s soccer fan, the Big Ten is hosting its championship match Sunday at Grand Park in Westfield. Semifinal matchups will take place Friday between Ohio State and Penn State at 1 p.m. and Northwestern and Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. The winners will face off at 2 p.m. Sunday! Tickets to both the semifinals and the championship match are $7 for students and $12 for adults.

Midwest Reptile Show

If your warm-blooded self is a fan of all things cold-blooded, head over to the Midwest Reptile Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. You can just view or even buy anything from pythons to geckos to bugs and more. Admission is $5 at the door and children under 8 are FREE.

Clash of the Meatball

Head over to the Bitwell Event Center, 950 S. White River Parkway West Drive, this Saturday for a 1.5- to 2-hour session between noon and 7 p.m. to sample a different meatball from at least 10 different meatball purveyors. You can taste your way through the lineup while also enjoying live entertainment, games and more! Tickets range from $35 for general admission to $55 for VIP tickets.

Peppa Pig LIVE

The No. 1 family show of 2016 is touring the country live and will make a swing through the Circle City at 6 p.m. Friday. This singing, dancing adventure of songs, games and surprises is one you won’t want to miss at the Murat Theatre.

Craft season

As the temperatures and leaves start to drop, craft season starts to ramp up and you can get some fun ideas and or purchase finished products this weekend at two different events.

The seventh annual Artsy Partsy Craft Bazaar at the Franklin Township Annex Building, 6019 S. Franklin Road, will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It will showcase the creations of over 40 vendors from central Indiana. A bake sale and concessions will be on site to help raise funds for the preschool programs. Admission is FREE!

Indy MADE Market will be hosting its annual event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville. Visitors can browse over 60 booths for homemade items. VIP tickets are just $5 online, but you can still wait and pay $5 for general admission at the door.

Midtown Chili Cook-off

Maybe meatballs, crafts and live music isn’t your thing. With how cold it has been the past few days, here’s something to keep you warm this weekend! The Midtown Chili Cook-off will take place at Black Circle Brewing Co., 2201 E. 46th St., at 2 p.m. Saturday with FREE admission. The brewery is in Refinery 46, in the Midtown/SoBro fringe. You’ll be able to sample and judge more than a dozen entries in addition to specialty beers (21+) and Cuban accouterments. Kids and dogs are welcome!