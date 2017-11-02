Flora residents create cookbook to raise money for information about fire that killed 4 girls

FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — A cookbook filled with more than 200 recipes from 11 churches in Flora was created in honor of four girls killed in a fire last year.

The committee behind the cookbook is called Flora’s 4 Angels. They have organized several fundraising efforts to add to a reward for information about the fire. State police say it was arson.

In addition to the hundreds of recipes from people in Flora, the cookbook also features recipes that the girls loved.

There are pictures of all four of the sisters, Keyana Davis, 11, Keyara Phillips, 9, Kerriele McDonald, 7, and Kionnie Welch, 5, and a letter from their mom.

Many on the committee, including the main driving force behind the cookbook, did not know all of the sisters, but she had a moment with one that left a lasting impression.

“It really touched me on Veteran’s Day and my husband was with me, and after the program was over with, Gaylin’s second child handed my husband a card and said that she loved him and thank you for fighting for our country and that’s the last we seen her,” said Joyce Simpson through tears, “So please, help with this reward so we can find whoever did this.

Flora’s 4 Angels has raised $9,000 for the reward so far. That’s in addition to the reward of up to $5,000 from the International Association of Arson Investigators.

The cookbooks are $10 a piece. The goal is to raise $5,000.

“Maybe somebody will say, ‘Oh, I need that money, I’m gonna turn this person in,’ I don’t know. I pray every day that someone will come forward and just say, ‘This is what happened. You know, this is what happened,,” said Kathy Clendening, who knew the girls.

“The girls were so special, they were so joyous. They were very happy girls. I never seen them not smiling, always on the front porch, waving at everyone that went by, they didn’t know a stranger.”

If you’d like to a cookbook, contact Joyce Simpson at 574-967-4858.