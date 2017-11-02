Purdue Press offering free Alzheimer’s course

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Press is offering a free public online class geared toward caregivers and family members of Alzheimer’s patients.

The course is based on the book Creating Moments of Joy by Jolene Brackey. The book gives people practical tips on how to gracefully care for Alzheimer’s patients. Brackey teaches the class through a set of videos. Students can watch the videos and leave comments sharing their own experiences.

University Press Director Peter Froehlich said this is chance for caregivers to learn from people around the world.

“It’s a very short introduction to a unique approach that will help many people deal with it better,” Froehlich said. “Help people live happier lives through something that is not exactly what you would call happy.”

Froehlich said hearing from fellow caregivers is encouraging.

“Knowing that you’re not alone. Knowing that there are others, but also that there’s guidance and there’s practical wisdom. Jolene’s book is amazing in how expansive it is in providing practical tips through every aspect of the disease,” Froehlich said.

The course begins on Nov. 6 and runs for a couple of weeks. The course is available again in early 2018. To sign up, click here.