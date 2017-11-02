Warm and gloomy day

Starting off the day with temperatures in the upper 50s with a few light showers throughout the morning.Temperatures throughout the day will hit the upper 60s with scattered showers continuing throughout the afternoon. Sprinkles later on tonight with lows in the 50s.

Showers move out quickly early Friday morning and takes cloud cover with it! Mainly dry and sunny conditions for the remainder of the day with highs in the lower 60s. Lows Friday will stay in the low 50s. This weekend is looking unsettled and warm. Chance of spotty showers and storms throughout the afternoon Saturday with the potential for some severe weather Sunday. Still early out to say what the main threats will be. Highs during the day will hit the lower 70s.

After the front moves out temperatures take a turn for the cooler with highs by Monday in the lower 60s with spotty showers. Even cooler for Tuesday with some locations struggle to make it into the 50s with rain and showers during the day.