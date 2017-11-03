Bankers Life Fieldhouse diversifying events, getting more money

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bankers Life Fieldhouse is becoming more than just the home of the Pacers; it’s the home of entertainment in the Circle City. This weekend, Lady Gaga and Billy Joel will perform.

Numbers show the arena brought in more than $13 million to Pacers Sports and Entertainment last year alone in non-Pacers events.

The city got nearly $1 million in taxes off those events and across the state about $5 million overall for non-Pacers events.

People have noticed a change the last two years — a change that follows the city’s investment of $160 million over 10 years to revamp Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“The sound quality in there, you’d think the acoustics wouldn’t be that great because it’s a basketball court, but when it was Conseco, it just sounds better in here,” said Shane Haney of Indianapolis.

The city did make a million dollars in taxes from the concerts, but the city could be seeing more tax dollars from businesses.

“When there are big events like they’ve been having the last 18 months, people come down, maybe 45 minutes to an hour earlier than they would for other events, enjoy the nightlife, enjoy dinner. Spend more money,” said Joel Reitz, an owner of Reilly’s, a bar near Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The area isn’t done yet. More businesses could be on the way with lots of construction, and that could mean more success at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and more success all around it.

Also important, it took about $16 million to put these events on during the past year.