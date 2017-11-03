Rock Steady of Brownsburg helping to knock out Parkinson’s disease

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — For those who have Parkinson’s disease, it can be crippling to their life.

Programs like Rock Steady Boxing of Brownsburg aim to help people with the disease fight back and get their life back.

Rock Steady is a boxing and fitness program that was developed in Indiana about 10 years ago. By the use of forced intense exercise, the hope is to slow the impact of Parkinson’s and decrease the symptoms.

The disease can cause financial issues. Medicines can cost $2,500 a year along with therapeutic surgeries that could be up to $100,000 per person, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Rock Steady depends on a lot of outside funding and volunteers.

“That’s our support. That’s the way we’re able to keep our doors open here because we are a non-profit and we need those funds. It is benefitting so many people. We even have some boxers who are on scholarship because a lot of these people are on limited income and it might be difficult for them to maintain their membership,” said coach Juli Krizan.

Krizan added that close to 3,000 people in Hendricks County and the surrounding area have the disease.

Daniel Orcutt is 81-years-old and has been a member of Rock Steady since the spring.

“When I first started, I could hardly walk, I staggered as I walked. Lifted up one foot then the other and I had terrible balance problem,” Orcutt said.

Orcutt said the program has helped get his life back and he is able to do things he has not been able to do in a long time.

Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon, Rock Steady of Brownsburg will host their “Main Event” fundraiser which is their biggest one of the year. The event will feature a silent auction, boxers, and more. The money will go to support Rock Steady of Brownsburg and help boxers who are struggling financially. Tickets sold out this week but donations and volunteers are always needed.

