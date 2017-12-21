Police seek person of interest in 7 armed robberies of auto parts stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man they call a person of interest in connection with seven southwest side armed auto parts store robberies in the last month.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the man, who they describe as a light-skinned black male in his 30s, weighing 180 pounds and between five feet five inches and five feet eight inches tall, with a mustache and a beard, as well as tattoos on his hands and a teardrop tattoo on his face.

Police have advised not to approach the man if you see them but instead to dial 911. Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-2375 or anonymously report a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-232-TIPS.