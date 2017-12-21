Wintry weather returns this weekend, increasing the potential for a White Christmas

The first day of winter has no been very wintry with well above average temps and plenty of sunshine. However, you won’t have to wait long though for that to change…

A south wind is pulling in moisture and that will lead to increasing cloud cover through the late evening and early overnight hours.

The increasing clouds are associated with a warm front which will raise temps through the overnight, in addition to bringing in our next chance for rain showers. Scattered showers will move in as early as this evening, but better chances for more widespread, wet weather will hold off until tomorrow afternoon.

At a minimum, you’ll probably see at least a little bit of a soggy commute with mild temps in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll top out in the low 50s tomorrow afternoon, between 10-20 degrees above average for this time of year, but the rest of the forecast past tomorrow looks much more seasonable.

Temperatures will drop like a rock late Friday into Saturday morning, changing lingering rain over to a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet through the early overnight and more of just snow early Saturday. An earlier change-over could lead to more snow, though right now totals should be limited to little more than a dusting.

We’ll see another wave of wintry weather through the second half of the weekend which could produce up to an inch of snowfall here in the metro and slightly more generally north of the I-70 corridor. These increased snow chances have led to a slight increase in the “White Christmas” probability, though some areas will see more snow than others.

Here’s the early look to what we can expect in terms of snow totals from both Saturday and Sunday’s systems. Generally, minus isolated locations with heavier amounts, most areas along and south of the I-70 corridor can expect an inch or less of snow with heavier amounts to the north, up to 3” in some locations. Be safe if you have any holiday travel plans!

Past the Christmas holiday, the forecast calms down a bit and remains cold with below average temps and a lot of cloud cover.