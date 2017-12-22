Indiana’s November jobless rate declines to 3.7 percent

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate declined to 3.7 percent in November, ending a climb that began in July.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the state’s unemployment rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point from October’s rate.

The state’s jobless rate had been climbing since dipping to 3 percent in June.

Still, the state’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 4.1 percent. With the exception of October 2014, when it was equal to the national rate, Indiana’s unemployment has been below the U.S. unemployment rate for more than four years.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of about 15,400 over the previous month, which was a result of about 5,500 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a roughly 9,800 decrease in residents employed.