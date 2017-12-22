Potential for a white Christmas!

Scattered light rain this morning through the afternoon with highs well above normal hitting the lower 50s. A low pressure system from the south moves NE and brings some heavier rain spreading in late tonight. Temperatures will fall to the lower 30s which will allow for the precipitation to transition to a mix then snow showers early Saturday morning. We’ll see a wet and heavy snow Saturday morning then taper off to flurries during the afternoon with snow accumulations between 1-3″ from Indy northward. South of the city looks to keep it an 1″ or less. Highs during the day will only stay in the mid 30s.

Sunday we have an additional chance for accumulating snow with another system moving in. Additional accumulation could be 1-3″ of snow. Christmas forecast looking cold with highs in the mid 20s with mostly sunny skies. The next chance of snow fall on Tuesday with the possibility for more accumulations. Temperatures will remain on the colder side only hitting the mid 20s for the work week.

By the end pf the week next week we have another system moving in that could bring us more snow. How much is still uncertain.