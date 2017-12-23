Bloomington attempted robbery ends in fatal shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One man died and another remains in unknown condition after an attempted robbery in Bloomington.

Officers from Bloomington Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of North Woodburn Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday for a possible shooting and arrived to find a 36-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They then found a second 36-year-old man, also shot, who was taken to IU Bloomington Health Hospital for treatment.

Police describe the suspects in the shooting as two black males wearing blue jeans, dark hooded sweatshirts and masks. Bloomington police believe the shooting occurred when the suspects attempted to rob the two victims of drugs and money.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.