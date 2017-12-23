Jingling into Christmas with Circle City Ringers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re used to hearing many choirs and singing some of our favorite songs over the holidays, but one Indianapolis choir is a bit different.

The Circle City Ringers dropped by our studios Saturday morning.

They’re a group comprised of all bells.

While the group is done with performances for the year, they still found some time to stop by our studios to tell us a bit more about what they do and to also share a few songs.

Check out the video for more from the group!