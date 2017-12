GOLD COAST, Australia (WKRN) – A woman in Australia posted a step-by-step tutorial on Facebook on how to wrap your cat for Christmas.

The best part of the video is how little the cat minds becoming a present.

The kitty just sits patiently during the three minute video, completely tolerating being wrapped in paper and topped with a bow.

He can even be heard purring near the end of the video.

The post has, of course, gone viral, racking up nearly two million views in less than two days.