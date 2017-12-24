Hit-and-run sends woman’s car off road, into Fall Creek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is recovering after an accident caused her car to flip into a creek.

It happened at College Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told IMPD officers at the scene that a silver car hit the 39-year-old woman’s car head-on, causing her to cross all four lanes of traffic and slam through the concrete bridge rail, falling 40 feet into Fall Creek. Witnesses said the silver car did not remain at the scene.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department removed the woman, who was awake and conscious, from her car within 10 minutes of being dispatched to the scene. She was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital but is expected to be OK.

Crews later removed the vehicle from Fall Creek.

No word yet on whether IMPD has located the driver of the silver car.