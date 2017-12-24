‘Twas the night before Christmas in central Indiana…

‘Twas the night before Christmas and Storm Track 8 has been hard at work, tracking both the wintry weather in Indiana and Santa Claus as he leaves his North Pole perch.

If you’re headed out tonight, watch for slick roads. While the snow may be nice to look at, these are travel conditions most will loathe.

Temps will drop quickly as skies clear tonight with lows in the teens by Christmas’ first sunlight.

Christmas Day itself looks sunny and cold so make sure to bundle up if you’re headed outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, even with plenty of blue skies.

The weather will be cold and calm through the first half of this week, but another chance for snow will slide in by Friday and Saturday to end that streak.

Highs will rise briefly into the upper 20s by Friday but the warm-up will be brief as another arctic blast heads our direction next weekend with highs only in the teens… good grief!

If you’re looking to make a jump on New Year’s Eve plans, you might want to celebrate indoors. Below zero temperatures are possible as we ring in the new year… staying warm will be a chore.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays central Indiana!