If you think it is cold right now, just wait until next weekend…

We’ve seen a sunny and cold Christmas Day as highs struggled to hit the mid 20s with gusty winds.

With clear skies tonight, temperatures will drop quickly into the low teens and upper single digits, so bundle up if you’re heading out the door!

Highs tomorrow afternoon will be even colder than what we saw today as we look to top out in the upper teens in most locations.

A stray snow shower or two is likely tomorrow with little to no accumulation outside of far southwestern Indiana. The rest of us will remain partly to mostly cloudy.

We’ll stay frigid cold through mid-week with lows in the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Highs will rebound briefly through the end of the week but we’ll still remain below average with a high temperature Friday only in the low 30s.

Rising temperatures will coincide with rising precip chances both Friday and Saturday with slim accumulating snow totals possible.

Behind that snow chance Friday and Saturday, temps will plummet. The coldest air of the season will slide our way through the second half of next weekend… just in time for your New Years Eve/Day plans, so keep the big coat handy and dress warmly!