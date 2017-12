INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Monday announced the arrest of a man in connection with Indianapolis’ 151st homicide in 2017.

Larry Spivey, 24, faces a charge of murder in the Dec. 20 fatal shooting of 50-year-old Albert Ford.

Chicago police took Spivey into custody on Dec. 22 after collaborative work with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives, a release said.

Spivey awaited extradition to Indianapolis as of Monday afternoon.