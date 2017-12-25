‘Sound of Music’ actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68

Associated Press Published:
Heather Menzies-Urich, Kym Karath, Debbie Turner
FILE - In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Heather Menzies-Urich, from left, Kym Karath and Debbie Turner, cast members in the classic film "The Sound of Music," pose together before a 50th anniversary screening of the film at the opening night gala of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles. Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, has died. She was 68. Menzies-Urich’s son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Frankford, Ontario. She had been diagnosed with brain cancer.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, “The Sound of Music,” has died. She was 68.

Her son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday in Frankford, Ontario, Canada. She had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

“The Sound of Music” captured five Academy Awards, including best picture.

Variety reports that Menzies-Urich is survived by two other children, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Her husband, actor Robert Urich, died in 2002.

Related Posts