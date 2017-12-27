Experience New Year’s Eve like never before at Indiana Grand

Prepare to get your taste buds a groovin’! This year’s “Back to the 80s” celebration at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino is going to be full of taste and flavor… and crews want YOU to come savor every bite!

Executive Chef Erik Keever, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino, tells us about this year’s “Bad to the Bone NYE Four Course Experience,” starting at 4 p.m. till Midnight. Yum! Get your reservations NOW!!

Winners Circle

Hungry Eyes NYE Special

11am-11pm

Prime Rib & Shrimp Scampi, French green beans, wild mushroom risotto

9pm-1am Entertainment by DJ Edvis in Winners Circle

8:30 Entertainment by The Breakfast Club at Center Bar

9pm-1am Karaoke in the Casbah at Rock Bar

Recipes

Center Cut

8-10oz Beef Short Rib

2 garlic cloves, smashed

Sprig thyme

Sprig rosemary

4oz Mirepoix

Kosher salt and Black pepper

3oz red wine

1 cup veal stock

1tbs oil

Sear short ribs on all sides, remove from pan and caramelize mirepoix. Add garlic, then deglaze with wine au sec. And stock, herbs, and short ribs back into pan. Remove from stove top and place in a 300 degree oven for 2.5 – 3 hours until tender.

Remove short ribs from pan, strain sauce, and skim fat. Reserve sauce to make bordelaise.

Prime Rib

Pre-heat oven to 180 degrees

1 Prime Rib of Beef, trimmed to your specification

1 cup kosher salt

1/3 cup course black pepper

1/3 tsp granulated onion

¾ tsp oregano, dried

¾ tsp basil, dried

¾ tsp thyme, dried

1/3 cup minced garlic

1/3 cup olive oil

Mix all ingredients in a bowl to combine. Rub mixture all over prime rib. Place in 180 degree oven and slow roast for 5 hours until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest for 15 minutes. While, resting turn oven to 500 degrees. Once the oven is hot, put roast back in oven to caramelize it and cook to at least 135 degrees or to your preference.

About this year’s LIVE New Year’s Eve Celebration:



LIVE New Year’s Eve celebration from Indiana Grand Racing & Casino and the WISH-TV studios in Indianapolis hosted by Tracy Forner, Amber Hankins, Charlie Clifford and Rachel McLaughlin. A high-energy ‘Back to the 80s’ party full of fun, music, and viewer interaction. Plus viewers will have a chance to win Indiana Grand prizes designed to ring in the New Year in style. This program is airing commercial free on WISH-TV.

DJ at Center Bar 9pm-1am

Free parking, admission, entertainment, party favors and coat check

Karaoke in the Rock Bar!

Live Band The Breakfast Club

Boy George & Richard Simmons impersonators

80s Dancers

For reservations, contact Eric Kichler at 317-421-8261.

To learn more, visit www.indianagrand.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA GRAND RACING & CASINO