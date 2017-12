INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Federal Communications commission has recently approved the first-ever “power-at-a-distance” wireless charger.

A company called Energous has the Wattup Charger, which sends focused, radio frequency-based power to devices at a distance.

This is the first time the FCC has certified any wireless charger that works at a distance.

