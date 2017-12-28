Gadgets to help keep your New Year’s Resolutions

It’s time to make those dreaded New Year’s Resolutions. According to a Nielsen survey, 69% of polled people want to stay fit/lose weight, 18% want to get more organized and 14% want to learn a new talent or hobby. 14% of people also want to travel more. To do all these things, you need to have the right tools and gadgets! MacKenzie Harris, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Hamilton Town Center shows us all the new tools and gadgets we need to stay on track!

Dick’s Sporting Goods:

Fitness is the top resolution. Whether you’re looking to try a new workout routine, or just get started, Dick’s Sporting Goods at Hamilton Town Center has all the things you need to set, meet, and exceed your goals and get on the right track in 2018.

Second Skin Women’s Cole Weather Compression ¼ Zip Long Sleeve Top: Work hard even in the cold. Compressions fabric contours to your muscles while a brushed interior maximizes warmth. The material delivers moisture-wicking comfort while odor-control properties help you feel fresh. Nike Men’s Free RN Flyknit 2017 Running Shoes: These shoes have premium support and lightweight cushioning you can count on these for every mile. FitBit Ionic Watch: This gift is a little more of a splurge ($269.98) but it’s designed for your life and your goals. It delivers the guidance you need with dynamic personal coaching, built in GPS and continuous heart rate. It can store and play 300+ songs and has a battery that will last for four whole days. TRX Strong System: You don’t need a gym membership to get fit this year! Bodyweight suspension training at its best uses your own body as the gym equipment. This program helps to burn fat and build muscle while increasing endurance and strength. Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats Earbuds: Durable and versatile, these are the newest development in the Beats line of headphones. These stop vibrations and keep out unwanted noise; they are grid-iron tough and made to last.

Bed Bath and Beyond:

Baking set: Do you want your new talent to be baking more? Make sure you have the right tools first! Get all of these baking essentials for under $200 total! Real Simple Baking Mat Measuring cup set Kitchenaid Ultra Power 6-speed mixer $49.99 Mixing Bowl with pour spouts $24.99 Big cookie spatula Betty Crocker Silicone Spatula Measuring Spoons USA Pan set USA Jelly Roll Pan

JCPenney: JCP at Hamilton Town Center can help you knock out multiple New Year’s Resolutions. Want to cook more and want to travel more? They have the gadgets for you!

Ninja Auto IQ Crock Pot: Crock Pots do so much more now than just slow cook. This one has a setting for searing and steaming, too. You can do vegetables, meat, potatoes and more! Power Air Fryer: Enjoy fried food without the oil. This gadget could help you knock out two resolutions in one – it makes eating healthier, easier. Samsonite Luggage set: The pivot wheels make navigating foreign airports even easier. Go someplace new!

Most Hamilton Town Center retailers also offer gift cards. Gift cards are a good way to play it safe, and let the receiver pick out what they really want.

For more information about Hamilton Town Center, visit the website www.shophamiltontowncenter.com, like them on Facebook www.facebook.com/HamiltonTownCtr and follow the shopping center on Twitter @ShopHamiltonTC.