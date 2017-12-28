Police: North Carolina mom left son in the cold to attend Christmas party

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina woman locked her 10-year-old son out of their home in freezing temperatures and went to a party on Christmas Day.

Local media report the child was outside for nearly five hours Monday before the woman returned to their Cary home.

Arrest warrants show 43-year-old Susan Dowless has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse. She was arrested Wednesday and was being held on $5,000 bond.

Police say Dowless didn’t give her child adequate clothing, nourishment or supervision while she and other relatives went to a party from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Forecasters say temperatures hovered around 38 degrees.

Police say the boy suffered no ill effects from the exposure and is with other family members. It wasn’t clear if Dowless had an attorney.