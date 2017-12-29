Comedian Chris Bowers hosts NYE party at Morty’s

Ring in the new year with a few laughs! Comedian Chris Bowers is set to take the stage at Morty’s Comedy Joint this New Year’s Eve and you’re invited!

Here are the details:

New Year’s Eve Comedy Celebration

Sunday, December 31st, Morty’s Comedy Joint, 9:45 p.m.

Come out and celebrate this NYE with terrific food, drinks and Comedy! This year helping RING IN 2018 is the hilarious BT!

Once again, we have 2 shows on NYE. The Early show at 715p gives you a chance to start out your evening with us then head to where ever you want to celebrate the beginning of 2018.

The later show at 945p will include the comedy of BT, a Champagne toast at midnight, an appetizer buffet after midnight, and dancing all night with a Live Band. Once the show has concluded the bars upstairs and on the main floor will be open till the the last people leave.

It will be a fantastic night of fun and laughter! The only way to truly begin 2018!

Chris Bowers is a regular guest host on the nationally syndicated radio program The Bob & Tom Show. He’s the host of Trial By Laughter on Comcast and he’s appeared on Fox’s standup comedy show Laughs.

Starting as a motivational speaker in Middle Schools, he quickly learned to control and entertain any audience. His comedy challenges conventional wisdom and forces audiences to look at the world from his own skewed perspective. He’s part life coach, part cruise director, and part marriage counselor. While many comedians present a negative outlook on life and commiserate with their audience, Bowers is a hilarious force of positivity.

To learn more, visit:

www.bowerscomedy.com

www.mortyscomedy.com